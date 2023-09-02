Worldcoin (WLD) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $146.29 million and approximately $97.30 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,397,505 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 128,376,835.19467735 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.17819895 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $90,865,532.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

