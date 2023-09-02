WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $232.14 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $232.14 million and approximately $97.73 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006830 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02322504 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $59.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

