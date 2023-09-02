Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,139.28

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $9.08 billion and approximately $1,139.28 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,122,629,654 coins and its circulating supply is 35,077,971,855 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.

