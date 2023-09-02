Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.63 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $285,661.28 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,181,480,123 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,181,480,123.262085 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04985992 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $291,750.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

