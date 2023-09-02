XSGD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $670,094.98 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $42.73 million and approximately $670,094.98 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

