Zcash Price Tops $24.77 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $404.37 million and $38.86 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $24.77 or 0.00095707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00048935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

