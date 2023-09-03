ABCMETA Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $674,600.29 and approximately $36.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,010.47 or 1.00018228 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000678 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $19.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.