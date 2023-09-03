Acala Token (ACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.17 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $34.65 million and $2.17 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,001.41 or 1.00053348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04319682 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $7,239,744.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.