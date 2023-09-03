Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $185.40 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,034.64 or 1.00067015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01842125 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $8,805,756.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

