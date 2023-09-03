Axie Infinity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.98 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00017440 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $638.27 million and approximately $15.98 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,995.28 or 1.00044181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92445415 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.49856724 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $19,003,648.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

