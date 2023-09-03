BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.55 million. BOX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

BOX Trading Up 0.5 %

BOX stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,896,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,374,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

