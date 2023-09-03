Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $103.37 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.06 billion and approximately $103.37 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.88 or 0.06301982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038406 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00026466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,137,410,586 coins and its circulating supply is 35,077,950,758 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.