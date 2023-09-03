Comparing Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Capital Power pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Capital Power pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NRG Energy pays out -17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Power and NRG Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Power N/A N/A N/A $0.94 31.98 NRG Energy $31.54 billion 0.28 $1.22 billion ($8.84) -4.35

Profitability

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Power. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Capital Power and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Power N/A N/A N/A NRG Energy -6.75% 25.82% 3.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital Power and NRG Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Power 0 0 0 0 N/A NRG Energy 1 2 1 0 2.00

Capital Power currently has a consensus price target of $42.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.00%. NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Capital Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capital Power is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Capital Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Capital Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities. It also manages its related electricity, natural gas, and emissions portfolios by undertaking trading and marketing activities. Capital Power Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; and sells energy, services, and products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

