Continuum Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 1,840.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $53,423.27 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 1,912.2% higher against the dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.