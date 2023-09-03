Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $6.91 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $59.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00026544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 362,657,827 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.