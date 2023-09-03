Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $41.53 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $41.53 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003815 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000659 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006090 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 257,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

