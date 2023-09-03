Critical Analysis: FullNet Communications (FULO) versus Its Rivals

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) is one of 161 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FullNet Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FullNet Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FullNet Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FullNet Communications N/A N/A N/A FullNet Communications Competitors -1.64% -14.17% 2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FullNet Communications and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FullNet Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A FullNet Communications Competitors 818 2929 4717 140 2.49

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 68.38%. Given FullNet Communications’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FullNet Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares FullNet Communications and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FullNet Communications N/A N/A -6.39 FullNet Communications Competitors $15.28 billion $865.41 million -161.78

FullNet Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FullNet Communications. FullNet Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of FullNet Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of FullNet Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About FullNet Communications

(Get Free Report)

FullNet Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions. The company was formerly known as CEN-COM of Oklahoma, Inc. and changed its name to FullNet Communications, Inc. in December 1995. FullNet Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.