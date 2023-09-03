Critical Comparison: Técnicas Reunidas (TNISF) & Its Rivals

Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Técnicas Reunidas to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Técnicas Reunidas pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Técnicas Reunidas pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 39.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Técnicas Reunidas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Técnicas Reunidas N/A N/A N/A Técnicas Reunidas Competitors 0.09% 3.93% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Técnicas Reunidas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Técnicas Reunidas and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Técnicas Reunidas 0 0 0 0 N/A Técnicas Reunidas Competitors 198 1612 3590 83 2.65

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Técnicas Reunidas’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Técnicas Reunidas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Técnicas Reunidas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Técnicas Reunidas N/A N/A 3.85 Técnicas Reunidas Competitors $2.90 billion $104.79 million 215.85

Técnicas Reunidas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Técnicas Reunidas. Técnicas Reunidas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Técnicas Reunidas rivals beat Técnicas Reunidas on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A., an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants. The Power segment provides consulting, engineering, procurement, and construction services for a range of electricity generating plants comprising conventional thermal plants, combined cycle power plants, gasification integrated plants with combined cycle, nuclear plants, co-generators, solar plants, fuel cells, solid waste plants, and biomass technology plants, as well as plant operation and maintenance services; and supplies turnkey plants. The Other Industries segment undertakes projects in various areas that include airports, industrial facilities, and desalination and water treatment plants, as well as projects for public authorities and other organizations, including management of car parks and sports centers. Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. is also involved in the real estate development, commercial development, and machinery wholesale business; and technical assistance, construction supervision, project management, technical management, and start-up and training activities. The company was formerly known as Lummus Española, S.A. and changed its name to Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. in 1972. Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

