Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.242-1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.
Elastic Stock Performance
ESTC stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after buying an additional 146,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
