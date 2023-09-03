Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.242-1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Elastic Stock Up 20.0 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.39.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

