Energi (NRG) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $3.27 million and $67,151.87 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,340,195 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

