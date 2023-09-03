Enigma (ENG) Tops One Day Volume of $58,088.99

Enigma (ENG) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $131,704.67 and $58,088.99 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,102 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

