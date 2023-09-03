Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Up 0% This Week

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $43.50 million and approximately $8,294.95 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00005588 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

