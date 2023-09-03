FlatQube Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001483 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $1,837.94 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.37927117 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,387.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

