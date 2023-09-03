Gala Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $431.72 million and $118.23 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,864,660,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,888,254,165 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

