Goldfinch Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and approximately $92,661.83 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,208,084 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars.

