HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $571-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.60 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.03) EPS.

HashiCorp Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $27.65 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.13.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HCP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,240,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

