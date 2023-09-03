Head-To-Head Contrast: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares nCino and DocuSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $445.39 million 8.37 -$102.72 million ($0.64) -51.56 DocuSign $2.52 billion 4.16 -$97.45 million ($0.35) -147.62

Analyst Recommendations

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than nCino. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nCino, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for nCino and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 7 7 0 2.50 DocuSign 3 7 3 0 2.00

nCino presently has a consensus price target of $34.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.26%. DocuSign has a consensus price target of $62.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.65%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than nCino.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -19.47% -4.03% -3.18% DocuSign -2.69% 3.70% 0.72%

Volatility & Risk

nCino has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocuSign beats nCino on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; and Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; DocuSign Federal and DocuSign CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and web-based self-service purchasing. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

