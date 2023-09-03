Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) vs. Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hilton Worldwide and Accor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 7 6 0 2.46 Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $154.53, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Accor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide 13.23% -128.71% 10.14% Accor N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Accor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.7% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Accor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Accor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $9.77 billion 4.04 $1.26 billion $4.79 31.52 Accor N/A N/A N/A $0.66 53.32

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Accor. Hilton Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hilton Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Accor pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hilton Worldwide pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accor pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Accor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

