Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $103.40 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Horizen has a market capitalization of $103.40 million and $3.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00028254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00096269 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,084,581 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

