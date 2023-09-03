ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $157.14 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. ICON has a total market cap of $157.14 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,276,459 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,235,838.012057. The last known price of ICON is 0.16091346 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,132,294.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

