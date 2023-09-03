Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $99.45 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $99.45 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002678 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002264 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001532 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

