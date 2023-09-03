LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $49.99 million and $2.82 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 951,636,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,965,246 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

