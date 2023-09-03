MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.94 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.27-2.35 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.98 and its 200-day moving average is $304.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $405.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $88,775,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

