MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $405.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

