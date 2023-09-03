MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.94 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.27-2.35 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $392.88 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $405.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.