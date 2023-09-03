Neo (NEO) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.17 or 0.00027542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $505.46 million and $20.09 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

