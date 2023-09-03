PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.5-108.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.28 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.87.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock worth $1,101,691. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

