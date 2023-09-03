PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.41

PotCoin (POT) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $0.41 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00248258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.