Reviewing Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and United Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.33 $39.11 million N/A N/A United Airlines $50.88 billion 0.32 $737.00 million $8.06 6.17

United Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A United Airlines 5.24% 48.89% 4.57%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Harbor Diversified and United Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Airlines has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harbor Diversified and United Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A United Airlines 1 1 10 0 2.75

United Airlines has a consensus price target of $70.14, suggesting a potential upside of 41.08%. Given United Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Airlines is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of United Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of United Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Airlines beats Harbor Diversified on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

