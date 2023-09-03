Reviewing SAF-Holland (SFHLF) & Its Peers

SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SAF-Holland to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of SAF-Holland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAF-Holland and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAF-Holland 0 0 0 0 N/A SAF-Holland Competitors 477 1835 2915 46 2.48

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 11.03%. Given SAF-Holland’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAF-Holland has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares SAF-Holland and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SAF-Holland N/A N/A 13.60 SAF-Holland Competitors $6.74 billion $133.28 million 164.72

SAF-Holland’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SAF-Holland. SAF-Holland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SAF-Holland and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A SAF-Holland Competitors -5.69% -12.38% 1.79%

Dividends

SAF-Holland pays an annual dividend of C$0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SAF-Holland pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 109.4% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SAF-Holland lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

SAF-Holland rivals beat SAF-Holland on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes. It markets its products under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, and York brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. SAF-Holland SE was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Bessenbach, Germany.

