Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $896-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.81 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 863,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $431,867.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,364,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 120,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $3,524,127.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,281,248 shares in the company, valued at $66,726,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,303,746 shares of company stock worth $62,782,314. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,363 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

