Status Market Cap Reaches $82.77 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $82.77 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,010.47 or 1.00018228 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,708,430 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

