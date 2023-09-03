TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

TIXT opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.57. TELUS International has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

