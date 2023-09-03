WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0547 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 166.6% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $38.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00248504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

