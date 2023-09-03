XYO Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. XYO has a total market cap of $42.35 million and approximately $317,304.37 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,034.64 or 1.00067015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00315795 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $381,523.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.