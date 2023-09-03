Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $25.01 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $25.01 or 0.00096269 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $408.44 million and $39.78 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00028254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

