Achain Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $165,624.48 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002686 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001685 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

