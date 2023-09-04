Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.88. 26,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 15,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$17.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.03.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Company Profile

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

