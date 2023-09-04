Aion Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $926.15 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00155799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00026058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003885 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 190.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.